标签：JavaScript

这段时间在学习Require.js和Backbone.js的过程中，发现有些项目里的HTML代码都是写在View的js代码里面的，渲染的时候需要对Collection进行循环，再将HTML代码拼接上去，这似乎不是一件非常好的事情，因为将js代码和html代码融合到一起会增加代码的维护难度，而且这个过程中考虑到性能的因素，需要将HTML代码放到一个数组中，最后进行拼接，代码写起来比较麻烦。我看到他们的代码之后就在考虑是否有一种类似php模板引擎的东西可以将Collection传递进去然后渲染。

我查阅了Backbone.js的手册http://backbonejs.org/#View-template ，里面有一段文字：

However, we suggest choosing a nice JavaScript templating library. Mustache.js, Haml-js, and Eco are all fine alternatives. Because Underscore.js is already on the page, _.template is available, and is an excellent choice if you prefer simple interpolated-JavaScript style templates.

Whatever templating strategy you end up with, it’s nice if you never have to put strings of HTML in your JavaScript.

它建议我们使用js的模板库，而刚好Backbone.js强依赖于Underscore.js所以Underscore.js已经被引入了，它提供了一个_.template方法，这个方法支持使用内嵌js代码的html模板代码，在js代码里没有出现HTML代码是一件非常nice的事情！这正符合了我们MVC的思想，前端的HTML代码也便于维护，要不然就真的成为意大利面条式代码了！

关于Underscore.js的template的说明在http://underscorejs.org/#template ，这里有教你怎么使用。

Template functions can both interpolate variables, using <%= … %>, as well as execute arbitrary JavaScript code, with <% … %>. If you wish to interpolate a value, and have it be HTML-escaped, use <%- … %>

上面这段文字告诉我们在这个模板的代码里面js内嵌代码的标签如何使用，接下来我举一个例子：

我们先建一个template，位于：template/album/index.html

<% var title = 'My albums'; document.title = title; %> <h1><%= title %></h1> <p> <a href="album-rest/add">Add new album</a> </p> <table class="table"> <thead> <tr> <th>Title</th> <th>Artist</th> <th> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody id="album-list"> <% _.each(albums, function(album) { %> <tr class="album-row"> <td><%= album.get('title') %></td> <td><%= album.get('artist') %></td> <td> <a href="album-rest/edit/<%= album.get('id') %>">Edit</a> <a href="album-rest/delete/<%= album.get('id') %>">Delete</a> </td> </tr> <% }); %> </tbody> </table>

下面的这个代码片段是定义了一个Backbone的View，sync属性会去请求服务端获取获取所有album的数据，最后将数据存放到albumList这个Collection里面。随后执行render方法，在render里面this.template = _.template(AlbumTpl, albums);这句代码就是用来完成数据和模板混合的工作的，AlbumTpl来自template/album/index.html，另外必须要将Collection中的所有的model以数组的形式获取到赋给albums，除非你在模板里面又进行了对Collection的解析操作，否则不能只传入一个Collection，因为Underscore.js的template是无法识别Backbone.js的Collection的对象结构的。

define(["model/album", "collection/album-list", "text", 'text!template/album/index.html'], function(Album, AlbumList, text, AlbumTpl) { var IndexView = Backbone.View.extend({ model : Album, initialize: function() { }, sync : function (render) { var albumList = new AlbumList; var view = this; Backbone.sync('read', albumList, { success : function (result) { albumList.add(result.ret); view.collection = albumList; view.render(); } }); }, render: function() { albumList = this.collection; albums = albumList.models; console.log(_.template(AlbumTpl, albums)); this.template = _.template(AlbumTpl, albums); $("#page-wrapper").html(this.template); } }); return IndexView; });

通过上面的操作，就可以实现js代码和html代码分离了。