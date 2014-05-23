标签：JavaScript

这段时间在学习Require.js和Backbone.js的过程中，发现有些项目里的HTML代码都是写在View的js代码里面的，渲染的时候需要对Collection进行循环，再将HTML代码拼接上去，这似乎不是一件非常好的事情，因为将js代码和html代码融合到一起会增加代码的维护难度，而且这个过程中考虑到性能的因素，需要将HTML代码放到一个数组中，最后进行拼接，代码写起来比较麻烦。我看到他们的代码之后就在考虑是否有一种类似php模板引擎的东西可以将Collection传递进去然后渲染。
我查阅了Backbone.js的手册http://backbonejs.org/#View-template ，里面有一段文字：
However, we suggest choosing a nice JavaScript templating library. Mustache.js, Haml-js, and Eco are all fine alternatives. Because Underscore.js is already on the page, _.template is available, and is an excellent choice if you prefer simple interpolated-JavaScript style templates.
Whatever templating strategy you end up with, it’s nice if you never have to put strings of HTML in your JavaScript.
它建议我们使用js的模板库，而刚好Backbone.js强依赖于Underscore.js所以Underscore.js已经被引入了，它提供了一个_.template方法，这个方法支持使用内嵌js代码的html模板代码，在js代码里没有出现HTML代码是一件非常nice的事情！这正符合了我们MVC的思想，前端的HTML代码也便于维护，要不然就真的成为意大利面条式代码了！
关于Underscore.js的template的说明在http://underscorejs.org/#template ，这里有教你怎么使用。
Template functions can both interpolate variables, using <%= … %>, as well as execute arbitrary JavaScript code, with <% … %>. If you wish to interpolate a value, and have it be HTML-escaped, use <%- … %>
上面这段文字告诉我们在这个模板的代码里面js内嵌代码的标签如何使用，接下来我举一个例子：
我们先建一个template，位于：template/album/index.html
<%
var title = 'My albums';
document.title = title;
%>
<h1><%= title %></h1>
<p>
<a href="album-rest/add">Add new album</a>
</p>
<table class="table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Title</th>
<th>Artist</th>
<th> </th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="album-list">
<% _.each(albums, function(album) { %>
<tr class="album-row">
<td><%= album.get('title') %></td>
<td><%= album.get('artist') %></td>
<td>
<a href="album-rest/edit/<%= album.get('id') %>">Edit</a>
<a href="album-rest/delete/<%= album.get('id') %>">Delete</a>
</td>
</tr>
<% }); %>
</tbody>
</table>
下面的这个代码片段是定义了一个Backbone的View，sync属性会去请求服务端获取获取所有album的数据，最后将数据存放到albumList这个Collection里面。随后执行render方法，在render里面this.template = _.template(AlbumTpl, albums);这句代码就是用来完成数据和模板混合的工作的，AlbumTpl来自template/album/index.html，另外必须要将Collection中的所有的model以数组的形式获取到赋给albums，除非你在模板里面又进行了对Collection的解析操作，否则不能只传入一个Collection，因为Underscore.js的template是无法识别Backbone.js的Collection的对象结构的。
define(["model/album", "collection/album-list", "text", 'text!template/album/index.html'], function(Album, AlbumList, text, AlbumTpl) {
var IndexView = Backbone.View.extend({
model : Album,
initialize: function() {
},
sync : function (render) {
var albumList = new AlbumList;
var view = this;
Backbone.sync('read', albumList, {
success : function (result) {
albumList.add(result.ret);
view.collection = albumList;
view.render();
}
});
},
render: function() {
albumList = this.collection;
albums = albumList.models;
console.log(_.template(AlbumTpl, albums));
this.template = _.template(AlbumTpl, albums);
$("#page-wrapper").html(this.template);
}
});
return IndexView;
});
通过上面的操作，就可以实现js代码和html代码分离了。