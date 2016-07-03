在完成PHP的安装之后，输入/usr/local/apache2/bin/apachectl stop之后出现了如下报错：

httpd: Syntax error on line 57 of /etc/httpd/httpd.conf: Cannot load /usr/local/apache2/modules/libphp5.so into server: /usr/local/apache2/modules/libphp5.so: cannot restore segment prot after reloc: Permission denied

尽管系统提示在httpd.conf文件中某一行出了问题，但其实这不是httpd.conf文件的语法错误。其实这个问题是在操作系统被安装的时候选择的SELinux安全设置，为了解决这个问题，使得PHP安装成功，下面我们只要输入：

setenforce 0

这样之后就可以解决我们遇到的这个问题了。

