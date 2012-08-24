标签：编码格式

PHP中Notice: iconv(): Unknown error (84) 的解决办法

今天在工作的时候读取一个接口的数据使用了iconv转换字符编码格式（iconv(‘gb2312′,’utf-8’, serialize($storeData));）的时候出现了如下错误：

Notice: iconv(): Unknown error (84) 。。。。。。

读其官方文档 http://www.php.net/manual/en/function.iconv.php对参数out_charset的解释：

The output charset.

If you append the string //TRANSLIT to out_charset transliteration is activated. This means that when a character can’t be represented in the target charset, it can be approximated through one or several similarly looking characters. If you append the string //IGNORE, characters that cannot be represented in the target charset are silently discarded. Otherwise, str is cut from the first illegal character and an E_NOTICE is generated.

大概的意思就是：

如果你加上 //TRANSLIT 到out_charset 的参数后面，意味着如果找不到目标编码，则程序会去找与其相近的编码。如果你加的是//IGNORE，则不会去找相近的编码，而且只要有一个字符是程序无法识别的则将会报错。

根据上面的解释我将代码

iconv('gb2312','utf-8', serialize($storeData));

改为 

iconv('gb2312','utf-8//TRANSLIT//IGNORE', serialize($storeData));

这样就ok了！

PHP使用mb_substr()解决中文字符串截取乱码问题

根据百度百科查阅的资料：

string mb_substr( string$str, int$start[, int$length[, string$encoding]] );

mb_substr 执行一个多字节安全的substr()操作基础上的字符数。从str的开始位置计算。第一个字符的位置为0。第二个字符的位置是1，依此类推。

str 被截取的母字符串。

start开始位置。

length 返回的字符串的最大长度,如果省略，则截取到str末尾。

encoding 参数为字符编码。如果省略，则使用内部字符编码。

那么我们可以使用一下的代码，来完成这个问题。

$mess=mb_substr($message,0,19,'gb2312');

gb2312就是中文的编码格式。

当然啦，我也看到了http://blog.onens.com/php-substr.html提供的代码，也是一个不错的解决方法。

PHP 自带几种字符串截取函数，其中常用到的就是 substr 和 mb_substr。前者在处理中文时，GBK 为 2 个长度单位，UTF 为 3 个长度单位，后者指定编码后，一个中文即为 1 个长度单位。

substr 有时会截 1/3 个中文或半个中文，会显示乱码，相对来说 mb_substr 更适合我们使用。不过有时候 mb_substr 就显得不那么好用了。例如我要显示一个小图片的简要信息，5 个中文正好，超过 5 个就截取前4再加上 “…”，这样处理中文是没问题了，可是处理英文或数字，这样截取就太短了。

以下代码是http://blog.onens.com/php-substr.html提供的，我试过是可以使用的：

<?php
/**
 * 字符串截取
 *
 * @author gesion<gesion@163.com>
 * @param string $str 原始字符串
 * @param int    $len 截取长度（中文/全角符号默认为 2 个单位，英文/数字为 1。
 *                    例如：长度 12 表示 6 个中文或全角字符或 12 个英文或数字）
 * @param bool   $dot 是否加点（若字符串超过 $len 长度，则后面加 "..."）
 * @return string
 */
class Onens {
    public static function g_substr($str, $len = 12, $dot = true) {
        $i = 0;
        $l = 0;
        $c = 0;
        $a = array();
        while ($l < $len) {
            $t = substr($str, $i, 1);
            if (ord($t) >= 224) {
                $c = 3;
                $t = substr($str, $i, $c);
                $l += 2;
            } elseif (ord($t) >= 192) {
                $c = 2;
                $t = substr($str, $i, $c);
                $l += 2;
            } else {
                $c = 1;
                $l++;
            }
            // $t = substr($str, $i, $c);
            $i += $c;
            if ($l > $len) break;
            $a[] = $t;
        }
        $re = implode('', $a);
        if (substr($str, $i, 1) !== false) {
            array_pop($a);
            ($c == 1) and array_pop($a);
            $re = implode('', $a);
            $dot and $re .= '...';
        }
        return $re;
    }
}

参考文献：http://blog.onens.com/php-substr.html