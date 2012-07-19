服务器负载太大而影响程序效率是很常见的，Apache服务器自带有一个叫ab(ApacheBench)的工具，在bin目录下。ab专门用于HTTP Server的benchmark testing，可以同时模拟多个并发请求，使用这个轻巧的工具我们可以对服务器进行负载测试。
今天在公司也用它作一些测试，现在整理了下它的一些东西分享下。
首先我们要得到Apache服务器的目录下bin的路径，我电脑中的路径是D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin，打开cmd，转到这个目录下，在其中输入：ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/ 这条指令，这条指令的意思是：ab -n 全部请求数 -c 并发数 测试URL。这里值得注意的是，如果你的测试URL是一个网站的网址，请记得在其后加上/，否则会无法工作。
以下是我运行的结果：
D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin>ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/
This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $>
Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/
Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/
Benchmarking www.tonitech.com (be patient)…..done
Server Software: Microsoft-IIS/6.0 //Microsoft-IIS服务器版本6.0
Server Hostname: www.tonitech.com //服务器主机名
Server Port: 80 //服务器端口
Document Path: / //测试的页面文档
Document Length: 32639 bytes //文档大小
Concurrency Level: 10 //并发数
Time taken for tests: 13.548 seconds //整个测试持续的时间
Complete requests: 10 //完成的请求数量
Failed requests: 0 //失败的请求数量
Write errors: 0
Total transferred: 331070 bytes //整个场景中的网络传输量
HTML transferred: 326390 bytes //整个场景中的HTML内容传输量
Requests per second: 0.74 [#/sec] (mean) //每秒事务数 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值
Time per request: 13547.775 [ms] (mean) //平均事务响应时间 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值
Time per request: 1354.777 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) //每个请求实际运行时间的平均值
Transfer rate: 23.86 [Kbytes/sec] received //平均每秒网络上的流量，可以帮助排除是否存在网络流量过大导致响应时间延长的问题
Connection Times (ms) //网络上消耗的时间的分解
min mean[+/-sd] median max
Connect: 1 2 0.8 2 3
Processing: 2163 3981 3420.2 2957 13540
Waiting: 1305 3204 3595.3 2096 13169
Total: 2164 3983 3420.0 2959 13541
//以下是整个场景中所有请求的响应情况。在场景中每个请求都有一个响应时间，其中50％的用户响应时间小于2959毫秒，66％ 的用户响应时间小于3074毫秒，最大的响应时间小于13541 毫秒。由于对于并发请求，cpu实际上并不是同时处理的，而是按照每个请求获得的时间片逐个轮转处理的，所以基本上第一个Time per request时间约等于第二个Time per request时间乘以并发请求数。
Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)
50% 2959
66% 3074
75% 3974
80% 4008
90% 13541
95% 13541
98% 13541
99% 13541
100% 13541 (longest request)
下面是ab的指令中参数的介绍：
-n requests 全部请求数
-c concurrency 并发数
-t timelimit 最传等待回应时间
-p postfile POST数据文件
-T content-type POST Content-type
-v verbosity How much troubleshooting info to print
-w Print out results in HTML tables
-i Use HEAD instead of GET
-x attributes String to insert as table attributes
-y attributes String to insert as tr attributes
-z attributes String to insert as td or th attributes
-C attribute 加入cookie, eg. ‘Apache=1234. (repeatable)
-H attribute 加入http头, eg. ‘Accept-Encoding: gzip’
Inserted after all normal header lines. (repeatable)
-A attribute http验证,分隔传递用户名及密码
-P attribute Add Basic Proxy Authentication, the attributes
are a colon separated username and password.
-X proxy:port 代理服务器
-V 查看ab版本
-k Use HTTP KeepAlive feature
-d Do not show percentiles served table.
-S Do not show confidence estimators and warnings.
-g filename Output collected data to gnuplot format file.
-e filename Output CSV file with percentages served
-h Display usage information (this message)