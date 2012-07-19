标签：简介

Apache服务器ab工具使用简介

服务器负载太大而影响程序效率是很常见的，Apache服务器自带有一个叫ab(ApacheBench)的工具，在bin目录下。ab专门用于HTTP Server的benchmark testing，可以同时模拟多个并发请求，使用这个轻巧的工具我们可以对服务器进行负载测试。

今天在公司也用它作一些测试，现在整理了下它的一些东西分享下。

首先我们要得到Apache服务器的目录下bin的路径，我电脑中的路径是D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin，打开cmd，转到这个目录下，在其中输入：ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/ 这条指令，这条指令的意思是：ab -n 全部请求数 -c 并发数 测试URL这里值得注意的是，如果你的测试URL是一个网站的网址，请记得在其后加上/，否则会无法工作。

以下是我运行的结果：

D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin>ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $>

Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/

Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/
Benchmarking www.tonitech.com (be patient)…..done

Server Software:        Microsoft-IIS/6.0  //Microsoft-IIS服务器版本6.0

Server Hostname:        www.tonitech.com  //服务器主机名

Server Port:            80  //服务器端口
Document Path:          /  //测试的页面文档

Document Length:        32639 bytes  //文档大小
Concurrency Level:      10  //并发数

Time taken for tests:   13.548 seconds  //整个测试持续的时间

Complete requests:      10  //完成的请求数量

Failed requests:        0  //失败的请求数量

Write errors:           0

Total transferred:      331070 bytes  //整个场景中的网络传输量

HTML transferred:       326390 bytes  //整个场景中的HTML内容传输量

Requests per second:    0.74 [#/sec] (mean)  //每秒事务数 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值

Time per request:       13547.775 [ms] (mean)  //平均事务响应时间 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值

Time per request:       1354.777 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)  //每个请求实际运行时间的平均值

Transfer rate:          23.86 [Kbytes/sec] received  //平均每秒网络上的流量，可以帮助排除是否存在网络流量过大导致响应时间延长的问题
Connection Times (ms)  //网络上消耗的时间的分解

              min  mean[+/-sd] median   max

Connect:        1    2   0.8      2       3

Processing:  2163 3981 3420.2   2957   13540

Waiting:     1305 3204 3595.3   2096   13169

Total:       2164 3983 3420.0   2959   13541

//以下是整个场景中所有请求的响应情况。在场景中每个请求都有一个响应时间，其中50％的用户响应时间小于2959毫秒，66％ 的用户响应时间小于3074毫秒，最大的响应时间小于13541 毫秒。由于对于并发请求，cpu实际上并不是同时处理的，而是按照每个请求获得的时间片逐个轮转处理的，所以基本上第一个Time per request时间约等于第二个Time per request时间乘以并发请求数。

Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)

  50%   2959

  66%   3074

  75%   3974

  80%   4008

  90%  13541

  95%  13541

  98%  13541

  99%  13541

 100%  13541 (longest request)

下面是ab的指令中参数的介绍：

-n requests     全部请求数

-c concurrency  并发数

-t timelimit    最传等待回应时间

-p postfile     POST数据文件

-T content-type POST Content-type

-v verbosity    How much troubleshooting info to print

-w              Print out results in HTML tables

-i              Use HEAD instead of GET

-x attributes   String to insert as table attributes

-y attributes   String to insert as tr attributes

-z attributes   String to insert as td or th attributes

-C attribute    加入cookie, eg. ‘Apache=1234. (repeatable)

-H attribute    加入http头, eg. ‘Accept-Encoding: gzip’

                Inserted after all normal header lines. (repeatable)

-A attribute    http验证,分隔传递用户名及密码

-P attribute    Add Basic Proxy Authentication, the attributes

                are a colon separated username and password.

-X proxy:port   代理服务器

-V              查看ab版本

-k              Use HTTP KeepAlive feature

-d              Do not show percentiles served table.

-S              Do not show confidence estimators and warnings.

-g filename     Output collected data to gnuplot format file.

-e filename     Output CSV file with percentages served

-h              Display usage information (this message)