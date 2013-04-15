今天我在工作的时候遇到了一个问题，在JavaScript中使用split函数对特定的字符进行分割，在谷歌和火狐浏览器下是正确的，但是在IE浏览器下却无法正常工作。后来，在http://blog.stevenlevithan.com/archives/cross-browser-spli 中找到了答案！解决方法如下：

你不需要改动原来的代码，只需要在你的代码中添加如下函数，即可解决split函数在IE浏览器下无法使用的问题：

var split; // Avoid running twice; that would break the `nativeSplit` reference split = split || function (undef) { var nativeSplit = String.prototype.split, compliantExecNpcg = /()??/.exec("")[1] === undef, // NPCG: nonparticipating capturing group self; self = function (str, separator, limit) { // If `separator` is not a regex, use `nativeSplit` if (Object.prototype.toString.call(separator) !== "[object RegExp]") { return nativeSplit.call(str, separator, limit); } var output = [], flags = (separator.ignoreCase ? "i" : "") + (separator.multiline ? "m" : "") + (separator.extended ? "x" : "") + // Proposed for ES6 (separator.sticky ? "y" : ""), // Firefox 3+ lastLastIndex = 0, // Make `global` and avoid `lastIndex` issues by working with a copy separator = new RegExp(separator.source, flags + "g"), separator2, match, lastIndex, lastLength; str += ""; // Type-convert if (!compliantExecNpcg) { // Doesn't need flags gy, but they don't hurt separator2 = new RegExp("^" + separator.source + "$(?!\\s)", flags); } /* Values for `limit`, per the spec: * If undefined: 4294967295 // Math.pow(2, 32) - 1 * If 0, Infinity, or NaN: 0 * If positive number: limit = Math.floor(limit); if (limit > 4294967295) limit -= 4294967296; * If negative number: 4294967296 - Math.floor(Math.abs(limit)) * If other: Type-convert, then use the above rules */ limit = limit === undef ? -1 >>> 0 : // Math.pow(2, 32) - 1 limit >>> 0; // ToUint32(limit) while (match = separator.exec(str)) { // `separator.lastIndex` is not reliable cross-browser lastIndex = match.index + match[0].length; if (lastIndex > lastLastIndex) { output.push(str.slice(lastLastIndex, match.index)); // Fix browsers whose `exec` methods don't consistently return `undefined` for // nonparticipating capturing groups if (!compliantExecNpcg && match.length > 1) { match[0].replace(separator2, function () { for (var i = 1; i < arguments.length - 2; i++) { if (arguments[i] === undef) { match[i] = undef; } } }); } if (match.length > 1 && match.index < str.length) { Array.prototype.push.apply(output, match.slice(1)); } lastLength = match[0].length; lastLastIndex = lastIndex; if (output.length >= limit) { break; } } if (separator.lastIndex === match.index) { separator.lastIndex++; // Avoid an infinite loop } } if (lastLastIndex === str.length) { if (lastLength || !separator.test("")) { output.push(""); } } else { output.push(str.slice(lastLastIndex)); } return output.length > limit ? output.slice(0, limit) : output; }; // For convenience String.prototype.split = function (separator, limit) { return self(this, separator, limit); }; return self; }();