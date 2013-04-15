标签：浏览器

Chrome浏览器12px以下字号的字体无法正常显示问题的解决方法

在工作中遇到了一个问题，在Chrome浏览器中，12px以下字号的字体显示的大小跟12px的大小是一样的，如下图：

chrome
而IE是正常的：
ie
火狐也是正常的：
firefox
那么我们怎么来解决这个问题呢？解决方法是在样式中加入下面这句代码：
-webkit-text-size-adjust:none;
效果：
chrome2
这样问题就迎刃而解了。

JavaScript的split函数在IE浏览器下无法使用的解决方法

        今天我在工作的时候遇到了一个问题，在JavaScript中使用split函数对特定的字符进行分割，在谷歌和火狐浏览器下是正确的，但是在IE浏览器下却无法正常工作。后来，在http://blog.stevenlevithan.com/archives/cross-browser-spli 中找到了答案！解决方法如下：

        你不需要改动原来的代码，只需要在你的代码中添加如下函数，即可解决split函数在IE浏览器下无法使用的问题：

var split;

// Avoid running twice; that would break the `nativeSplit` reference
split = split || function (undef) {

    var nativeSplit = String.prototype.split,
        compliantExecNpcg = /()??/.exec("")[1] === undef, // NPCG: nonparticipating capturing group
        self;

    self = function (str, separator, limit) {
        // If `separator` is not a regex, use `nativeSplit`
        if (Object.prototype.toString.call(separator) !== "[object RegExp]") {
            return nativeSplit.call(str, separator, limit);
        }
        var output = [],
            flags = (separator.ignoreCase ? "i" : "") +
                    (separator.multiline  ? "m" : "") +
                    (separator.extended   ? "x" : "") + // Proposed for ES6
                    (separator.sticky     ? "y" : ""), // Firefox 3+
            lastLastIndex = 0,
            // Make `global` and avoid `lastIndex` issues by working with a copy
            separator = new RegExp(separator.source, flags + "g"),
            separator2, match, lastIndex, lastLength;
        str += ""; // Type-convert
        if (!compliantExecNpcg) {
            // Doesn't need flags gy, but they don't hurt
            separator2 = new RegExp("^" + separator.source + "$(?!\\s)", flags);
        }
        /* Values for `limit`, per the spec:
         * If undefined: 4294967295 // Math.pow(2, 32) - 1
         * If 0, Infinity, or NaN: 0
         * If positive number: limit = Math.floor(limit); if (limit > 4294967295) limit -= 4294967296;
         * If negative number: 4294967296 - Math.floor(Math.abs(limit))
         * If other: Type-convert, then use the above rules
         */
        limit = limit === undef ?
            -1 >>> 0 : // Math.pow(2, 32) - 1
            limit >>> 0; // ToUint32(limit)
        while (match = separator.exec(str)) {
            // `separator.lastIndex` is not reliable cross-browser
            lastIndex = match.index + match[0].length;
            if (lastIndex > lastLastIndex) {
                output.push(str.slice(lastLastIndex, match.index));
                // Fix browsers whose `exec` methods don't consistently return `undefined` for
                // nonparticipating capturing groups
                if (!compliantExecNpcg && match.length > 1) {
                    match[0].replace(separator2, function () {
                        for (var i = 1; i < arguments.length - 2; i++) {
                            if (arguments[i] === undef) {
                                match[i] = undef;
                            }
                        }
                    });
                }
                if (match.length > 1 && match.index < str.length) {
                    Array.prototype.push.apply(output, match.slice(1));
                }
                lastLength = match[0].length;
                lastLastIndex = lastIndex;
                if (output.length >= limit) {
                    break;
                }
            }
            if (separator.lastIndex === match.index) {
                separator.lastIndex++; // Avoid an infinite loop
            }
        }
        if (lastLastIndex === str.length) {
            if (lastLength || !separator.test("")) {
                output.push("");
            }
        } else {
            output.push(str.slice(lastLastIndex));
        }
        return output.length > limit ? output.slice(0, limit) : output;
    };

    // For convenience
    String.prototype.split = function (separator, limit) {
        return self(this, separator, limit);
    };

    return self;

}();

CSS中Margin和Padding属性的区别

        width和height定义的是Content部分的宽度和高度，padding border margin的宽度依次加在外面。背景会填充padding和content部分。但是由于浏览器设计上的问题，不同浏览器显示效果会有些不同。左右Margin加倍的问题当box为float时，IE6中box左右的margin会加倍。

 

        在IE5.x、IE6中，为float的盒子指定margin时，左侧margin可能会变成两倍的宽度。通过改用padding或指定盒子为display:inline可以解决。

 

Tonitech版权所有 | 转载请注明出处： http://www.tonitech.com/?p=104