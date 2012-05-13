这几天，在做assignment的时候发现了一个问题，当我在cin>>中输入带有空格的课程名字的时候，程序会中断。我也在网上查看了很多关于这个问题的资料，例如一下的代码：

#include void main() { char str[20]; cout<<"input :="" p=""> cin.getline(str,20); cout<<str<<endl; }

这个代码我亲自用过，但是在我的电脑以及VMware虚拟机中的VC 6.0中测试的时候，发现根本不行，依然中断。而在学校的机房却完全可以，有人说是我的人品问题。

后来找到了一个方法：

#include #include #include using namespace std; void main() { char unitName[30]; cout<<"

please enter="" the="" unit="" name:="" n="" p=""> getchar(); gets(unitName); cout<<unitName<<endl; }

用getchar(); 和gets(unitName);的组合，

getchar()是程序等着用户按键，用户输入的字符被存放在键盘缓冲区中，直到用户按回车为止(回车字符也放在缓冲区中)。

而gets()输入是不会遇到空格就停止的函数。

