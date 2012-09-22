标签：工具

WordPress撰写文章SEO关键词自动生成插件工具下载（1.3版本）

提示：All in One SEO这个插件如果有更新请大家不要点自动更新，否则本插件将被覆盖。

点击下面的链接完成下载：

SEO关键词自动生成插件 (下载565)

下载该插件的zip文件之后，然后到你的wordpress后台->插件->安装插件->上传，选择all-in-one-seo-pack.zip，点击现在安装。

注：系统生成的关键词仅供参考

1.3 描述

整合了最新版的All in One SEO 1.6.15.3

1.2 版本描述

整合了最新版的All in One SEO 1.6.15.2

修改编码格式的问题

可同时生成标签

修改了无法生成关键词的问题

1.1版本描述

修改中文词典的错误

修改了无法安装的bug

修改了路径的bug

1.0版本描述

WordPress撰写文章SEO关键词自动生成插件是由www.tonitech.com的站长Tony基于Semper Fi Web Design的Michael Torbert开发的All in One SEO进行了修改，添加了新建文章中关键词生成工具完成了开发。安装了此插件，你在写文章的时候底部会出现All in One SEO Pack，Keywords的输入框后面有一个“自动生成关键词”按钮，你只需要点击这个按钮，系统就会根据中文分词算法，按照词频自动生成这篇文章的8个关键词。

Apache服务器ab工具使用简介

服务器负载太大而影响程序效率是很常见的，Apache服务器自带有一个叫ab(ApacheBench)的工具，在bin目录下。ab专门用于HTTP Server的benchmark testing，可以同时模拟多个并发请求，使用这个轻巧的工具我们可以对服务器进行负载测试。

今天在公司也用它作一些测试，现在整理了下它的一些东西分享下。

首先我们要得到Apache服务器的目录下bin的路径，我电脑中的路径是D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin，打开cmd，转到这个目录下，在其中输入：ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/ 这条指令，这条指令的意思是：ab -n 全部请求数 -c 并发数 测试URL这里值得注意的是，如果你的测试URL是一个网站的网址，请记得在其后加上/，否则会无法工作。

以下是我运行的结果：

D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin>ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $>

Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/

Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/
Benchmarking www.tonitech.com (be patient)…..done

Server Software:        Microsoft-IIS/6.0  //Microsoft-IIS服务器版本6.0

Server Hostname:        www.tonitech.com  //服务器主机名

Server Port:            80  //服务器端口
Document Path:          /  //测试的页面文档

Document Length:        32639 bytes  //文档大小
Concurrency Level:      10  //并发数

Time taken for tests:   13.548 seconds  //整个测试持续的时间

Complete requests:      10  //完成的请求数量

Failed requests:        0  //失败的请求数量

Write errors:           0

Total transferred:      331070 bytes  //整个场景中的网络传输量

HTML transferred:       326390 bytes  //整个场景中的HTML内容传输量

Requests per second:    0.74 [#/sec] (mean)  //每秒事务数 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值

Time per request:       13547.775 [ms] (mean)  //平均事务响应时间 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值

Time per request:       1354.777 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests)  //每个请求实际运行时间的平均值

Transfer rate:          23.86 [Kbytes/sec] received  //平均每秒网络上的流量，可以帮助排除是否存在网络流量过大导致响应时间延长的问题
Connection Times (ms)  //网络上消耗的时间的分解

              min  mean[+/-sd] median   max

Connect:        1    2   0.8      2       3

Processing:  2163 3981 3420.2   2957   13540

Waiting:     1305 3204 3595.3   2096   13169

Total:       2164 3983 3420.0   2959   13541

//以下是整个场景中所有请求的响应情况。在场景中每个请求都有一个响应时间，其中50％的用户响应时间小于2959毫秒，66％ 的用户响应时间小于3074毫秒，最大的响应时间小于13541 毫秒。由于对于并发请求，cpu实际上并不是同时处理的，而是按照每个请求获得的时间片逐个轮转处理的，所以基本上第一个Time per request时间约等于第二个Time per request时间乘以并发请求数。

Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)

  50%   2959

  66%   3074

  75%   3974

  80%   4008

  90%  13541

  95%  13541

  98%  13541

  99%  13541

 100%  13541 (longest request)

下面是ab的指令中参数的介绍：

-n requests     全部请求数

-c concurrency  并发数

-t timelimit    最传等待回应时间

-p postfile     POST数据文件

-T content-type POST Content-type

-v verbosity    How much troubleshooting info to print

-w              Print out results in HTML tables

-i              Use HEAD instead of GET

-x attributes   String to insert as table attributes

-y attributes   String to insert as tr attributes

-z attributes   String to insert as td or th attributes

-C attribute    加入cookie, eg. ‘Apache=1234. (repeatable)

-H attribute    加入http头, eg. ‘Accept-Encoding: gzip’

                Inserted after all normal header lines. (repeatable)

-A attribute    http验证,分隔传递用户名及密码

-P attribute    Add Basic Proxy Authentication, the attributes

                are a colon separated username and password.

-X proxy:port   代理服务器

-V              查看ab版本

-k              Use HTTP KeepAlive feature

-d              Do not show percentiles served table.

-S              Do not show confidence estimators and warnings.

-g filename     Output collected data to gnuplot format file.

-e filename     Output CSV file with percentages served

-h              Display usage information (this message)

1. 开始学习Zend Framework（安装环境和下载工具）

    不管你的编程能力怎么样,现在博主Tony要和你一起进入Zend Framework（以后简写为ZF）的世界了。你可能是编程的菜鸟，也可能是经验丰富的开发人员。不管你的能力如何，你为什么想学习ZF,现在你在我的博客里，看着这个ZF的文章。现在你就要配置你电脑的环境并且和很多技术打交道，最终使用ZF驱动你的应用程序运行。

    你也许会问,为什么需要做这些事情？其实我刚刚开始学习PHP的时候，龚卫华老师就要我们配置环境，包括ApacheMySQLPHP，当时是弄得焦头烂额啊！回顾我的经历,我可以说,配置环境会让你马上学会一些东西。我们这样想想:如果我给你一箱工具，要求你要建一座房子,你究竟是怎么着手实现这个任务,如果你不知道如何使用在箱子里的每个工具是不是根本不知道如何下手?所以你也需要了解这些用来建造你的ZF应用程序的工具。

    需要的工具：

    如果你的电脑是Windows的，那么我建议你去下载集成环境WAMP服务器（Windows下的Apache+MySQL+PHP的简称吧应该），地址是http://www.wampserver.com/en/#download-wrapper，在这个炫酷的官方网站里面，你可以下载到最新版本的WAMP服务器，安装完成之后，在右下角变成绿色的图标之后就可以访问你的http://localhost了，里面有phpmyadmin可以查看和操作你的服务器，你也可以去下载Navicat for MySQL，这个工具跟phpmyadmin的区别就是它是软件，性能会比网页版的工具好一点并且还有生成E-R模型图等等的高级功能，它值得你拥有！Navicat的下载地址是：http://www.navicat.com/en/download/download.html

    完成了本地服务器的安装搭建之后，你现在需要去下载一个叫做Zend Studio的开发工具，百度百科说：“Zend StudioZend Technologies开发的PHP集成开发环境Integrated Development Environment IDE)。也支持HTMLjs标签，但只对PHP语言提供调试支持。因为是同一个公司的产品，所以提供的Zend Framework方面的支持比其他软件好。Zend Studio 5.5系列后，官方推出利用了Eclipse平台，基于PDTZend Studio for Eclipse 6.0，之后的版本也都构建于EclipseZend Studio是屡获大奖的专业PHP集成开发环境，具备功能强大的专业编辑工具和调试工具，支持PHP语法加亮显示，支持语法自动填充功能，支持书签功能，支持语法自动缩排和代码复制功能，内置一个强大的PHP代码调试工具，支持本地和远程两种调试模式，支持多种高级调试功能。”没错，这个开发工具牛逼得不行，博主我也为之倾倒！我们安装它就是为了搭建一个Zend Framework的程序，因为都是Zend公司的东西嘛，所以比较配套！我建议去下载8.0.0或者8.0.1版本的Zend Studio，因为他们对ZF的支持比较好！

    创建第一个Zend Framework工程：

    打开Zend Studio，以英文版为例：点击File->New->Zend Frameword Project，在Contents中选择工程的路径，我建议将工程建立在wamp服务器下的www目录下你自己创建的一个文件夹下项目的名字自拟，然后选择Finish就行了。

    接下来，你得去Zend的官方网站下载最新的Zend Framework的类库，下载地址是http://framework.zend.com/download/latest，今天的版本是1.11，刚刚好喝上图的Zend Framework Version是一致的。然后将压缩包解压，将主目录下的library中的Zend这一个文件夹拷贝到你的项目目录的library文件夹下面，如下图：

zend-framework目录

这样之后，你就可以在你的浏览器中打开http://localhost/你的项目目录/public，就可以看到Zend Framework的欢迎页面了。这就当做是Zend Framework的第一个Hello World程序吧。

网站数据分析

        Google Analytics是一项很瘦欢迎的服务，类似的服务在中国有“站长工具”，我就是使用站长工具的。你注册谷歌分析之后，获得批准后，会得到一串代码，你要把代码添加到希望跟踪的网站的每个页面，这样你就可以获得与你的网站相关的所有数据了。
        听说如果你的网站上有一些谷歌的代码，应该能够很好地显示出谷歌对你的网站的重要性，谷歌应该不会对你的忠诚视而不见，Googlebot可能更多地访问你的网站，你的排名也可能会得到提升。

 

Tonitech版权所有 | 转载请注明出处： http://www.tonitech.com/?p=160