利用Windows搭建WordPress网站的朋友应该会发现这样一个问题：在默认情况下，WordPress会将你的固定链接结构设置为类似http://www.tonitech.com/?p=1856的结构，这个结构无法受到搜索引擎的欢迎，很多博主为了给自己的博客带来更多的流量都会对此稍做加工。想要修改固定链接结构也非常简单，可以从您的管理面板 （设置 → 固定链接）来完成。
在固定链接设置的页面中，如果使用的是非默认固定链接，会被强制加上一个
index.php。为了网站的美观和SEO优化的效果，建议大家移除
index.php，本文提供的方法是需要你的空间支持mod_rewrite的，方法如下：
如果你是Windows服务器+IIS的，你新建一个httpd.ini或者在原有的httpd.ini中加入：
[ISAPI_Rewrite]
RewriteRule ^/$ /index.php [L]
RewriteRule /(.*) /index.php/$1 [L]
保存后，上传至WordPress程序所在的根目录，如果不行，也许你的空间服务商需要手动加载httpd.ini将它转换成.htaccess格式的文件，请及时联系你的空间服务商。
或者，你创建一个.htaccess文件，加入以下代码：
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCompatibility2 On
RepeatLimit 32
RewriteBase
# 3600 = 1 hour
# unsupported directive: CacheClockRate 3600
# Protect httpd.ini and httpd.parse.errors files
# from accessing through HTTP
# Rules to ensure that normal content gets through
RewriteRule ^/sitemap.xml$ /sitemap.xml [L]
RewriteRule ^/favicon.ico$ /favicon.ico [L]
# For file-based wordpress content (i.e. theme), admin, etc.
RewriteRule ^/wp-(.*)$ /wp-$1 [L]
# For normal wordpress content, via index.php
RewriteRule ^/$ /index.php [L]
RewriteRule ^/(.*)$ /index.php/$1 [L]
接下来你就可以去设置你的固定链接了，设置→固定链接，选中“自定义结构”，我在输入框中输入的是：/%post_id%.html，这样原来http://www.tonitech.com/?p=1856的地址就会变成http://www.tonitech.com/1856.html，你也可以根据你的喜好自定义。
如果你使用了本文的.htaccess配置设置了固定链接，可能会遇到你的网站根目录下的图片或者目录无法访问的问题，那么你可以根据你的情况。例如一个叫做sitemap.html的文件被重写了找不到了，你就得在.htaccess中加一句：
RewriteRule ^/sitemap.html$ /sitemap.html [L]
如果你有一个叫做so的目录被重写了找不到了，你就得在.htaccess中加一句：
RewriteRule ^/so(.*)$ /so$1 [L]
这样可以保证so目录下所有的文件都不会被重写。
固定在top
.outer_wrap{
width:500px;
height:200px;
background:#036;
position:fixed;
top:250px;
left:50%;
margin-left:-250px;
}
.outer_wrap{
_position:absolute;
_top:expression(eval(document.documentElement.scrollTop)+250)
}//其中250数字即top:npx
*html{
background-image:url(about:blank);
background-attachment:fixed;
}//去除闪动。
固定在left
.outer_wrap{
width:500px;
height:200px;
background:#036;
position:fixed;
top:250px;
left:0;
}
.outer_wrap{
_position:absolute;
_top:expression(eval(document.documentElement.scrollTop)+250)
}//其中250数字即top:npx
*html{
background-image:url(about:blank);
background-attachment:fixed;
}//去除闪动
固定在right
.outer_wrap{
width:500px;
height:200px;
background:#036;
position:fixed;
top:250px;
right:0;
}
.outer_wrap{
_position:absolute;
_top:expression(eval(document.documentElement.scrollTop)+250)
}//其中250数字即top:npx
*html{
background-image:url(about:blank);
background-attachment:fixed;
}//去除闪动
固定在底部
.outer_wrap{
width:500px;
height:200px;
background:#036;
position:fixed;
bottom：0;
right:0;
}
.outer_wrap{
_position:absolute;
_top:expression(documentElement.scrollTop + documentElement.clientHeight-this.offsetHeight-250);
}//其中250数字即bottom:npx
*html{
background-image:url(about:blank);
background-attachment:fixed;
}//去除闪动
Tip:有的去除闪动会写作*html body{background-image:url(about:blank);background-attachment:fixed;}
这样子小心检查下页面背景图片是否会因为去除闪动在某种特殊情况下被清除
在进行Shell脚本编程时经常出现一些像Java的exception一样的错误，比如：cp *.c file或者ls *.c > file，如果在当前操作的路径下不存在.c的文件，Shell就会报错“No such file or directory”，那么，我们该如何去除这个提示呢？
解决方法是：在语句后面加“2>/dev/null”，例如：cp *.c file 2>/dev/null或者ls *.c > file 2>/dev/null。
Tonitech版权所有 | 转载请注明出处： http://www.tonitech.com/?p=77