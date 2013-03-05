利用Windows搭建WordPress网站的朋友应该会发现这样一个问题：在默认情况下，WordPress会将你的固定链接结构设置为类似http://www.tonitech.com/?p=1856的结构，这个结构无法受到搜索引擎的欢迎，很多博主为了给自己的博客带来更多的流量都会对此稍做加工。想要修改固定链接结构也非常简单，可以从您的管理面板 （设置 → 固定链接）来完成。

在固定链接设置的页面中，如果使用的是非默认固定链接，会被强制加上一个 index.php 。为了网站的美观和SEO优化的效果，建议大家移除 index.php ，本文提供的方法是需要你的空间支持mod_rewrite的，方法如下：

如果你是Windows服务器+IIS的，你新建一个httpd.ini或者在原有的httpd.ini中加入：

[ISAPI_Rewrite] RewriteRule ^/$ /index.php [L] RewriteRule /(.*) /index.php/$1 [L]

保存后，上传至WordPress程序所在的根目录，如果不行，也许你的空间服务商需要手动加载httpd.ini将它转换成.htaccess格式的文件，请及时联系你的空间服务商。

或者，你创建一个.htaccess文件，加入以下代码：

RewriteEngine On RewriteCompatibility2 On RepeatLimit 32 RewriteBase # 3600 = 1 hour # unsupported directive: CacheClockRate 3600 # Protect httpd.ini and httpd.parse.errors files # from accessing through HTTP # Rules to ensure that normal content gets through RewriteRule ^/sitemap.xml$ /sitemap.xml [L] RewriteRule ^/favicon.ico$ /favicon.ico [L] # For file-based wordpress content (i.e. theme), admin, etc. RewriteRule ^/wp-(.*)$ /wp-$1 [L] # For normal wordpress content, via index.php RewriteRule ^/$ /index.php [L] RewriteRule ^/(.*)$ /index.php/$1 [L]

接下来你就可以去设置你的固定链接了，设置→固定链接，选中“自定义结构”，我在输入框中输入的是：/%post_id%.html，这样原来http://www.tonitech.com/?p=1856的地址就会变成http://www.tonitech.com/1856.html，你也可以根据你的喜好自定义。

如果你使用了本文的.htaccess配置设置了固定链接，可能会遇到你的网站根目录下的图片或者目录无法访问的问题，那么你可以根据你的情况。例如一个叫做sitemap.html的文件被重写了找不到了，你就得在.htaccess中加一句：

RewriteRule ^/sitemap.html$ /sitemap.html [L]

如果你有一个叫做so的目录被重写了找不到了，你就得在.htaccess中加一句：

RewriteRule ^/so(.*)$ /so$1 [L]

这样可以保证so目录下所有的文件都不会被重写。