今天在写wiki的时候用了pre标签，我们都知道标签可定义预格式化的文本，一个常见应用就是用来放程序的源代码。我有一段代码特别长，结果它不换行直接超出了pre外层的容器。查阅了资料发现：被包围在 pre 元素中的文本通常会保留空格和换行符，但不幸的是，当你在标签里面写代码的时候，如果你没有手动换行，它也会给你保留，而不会自动换行。
我就给pre加了一个style：
word-break: break-all;
但是它没有起到任何的作用，最后找到了一种兼容IE6，IE7, IE8, Firefox, Opera, Safari和Chrome的方法，在CSS中添加下面的代码：
pre {
white-space: pre-wrap; /* css-3 */
white-space: -moz-pre-wrap; /* Mozilla, since 1999 */
white-space: -pre-wrap; /* Opera 4-6 */
white-space: -o-pre-wrap; /* Opera 7 */
word-wrap: break-word; /* Internet Explorer 5.5+ */
}
这样之后pre标签中的内容就自动换行了！
祖辈如果有float以后，子代可能出现这种情况：IE6,7下绝对定位后父级元素宽高改变。
不清楚为什么会出现绝对定位后元素父级的宽高会改变，毕竟IE的很多bug都是无厘头的，所以笔者认为解决即可，因为IE早晚会被淘汰。
在这种情况下给父级不要默认地width:100%;或者不明确指定高度。
解决办法：给被撑高或者撑宽的元素添加明确的高度或者宽度
最近站长Tony开发了一个jquery.placeholder.js插件，这是一个用来在IE10之前的IE浏览器下模拟HTML5 input标签的placeholder属性的插件，用上它只需要在input标签中写上placeholder属性即可，还实现了placeholder的内容字体颜色和IE相同的功能。值得注意的是jquery版本要求是1.3到1.8，HTML声明请遵循W3C标准。
使用方法：
引入jquery.placeholder.js，在input标签中写上placeholder属性即可。
demo在线预览地址：http://www.tonitech.com/demo/jquery.placeholder.js
jquery.placeholder.js插件的代码如下：
//@charset "utf-8";
/**
* jquery版本要求：1.3 ~ 1.8，HTML声明请遵循W3C标准
* 用来模拟HTML5 input标签的placeholder属性的插件
* 兼容IE6、7、8、9浏览器
* @author wangzhiangtony@qq.com
* @version 1.0
* @date 2013-4-15 11:16:59
*/
$(function($) {
//判断浏览器是否支持placeholder属性
function isPlaceholder() {
var input = document.createElement('input');
return 'placeholder' in input;
}
function changeToOriginalColor(self) {
var index = $(self).index();
var color = originalColor[$(self).index()];
$(self).css('color', color);
}
if(!isPlaceholder()) {
var texts = $(':text');
var len = texts.length;
var originalColor = [];
for(var i = 0; i < len; i++) {
var self = texts[i];
var placeholder = $(self).attr('placeholder');
if($(self).val() == "" && placeholder != null) {
$(self).val(placeholder);
originalColor[i] = $(self).css('color');
$(self).css('color', '#666');
}
}
texts.focus(function() {
if($(this).attr('placeholder') != null && $(this).val() == $(this).attr('placeholder')) {
$(this).val('');
changeToOriginalColor(this);
}
}).blur(function() {
if($(this).attr('placeholder') != null && ($(this).val() == '' || $(this).val() == $(this).attr('placeholder'))) {
$(this).val($(this).attr('placeholder'));
$(this).css('color', '#666');
}
});
}
});
源码直接下载地址：
jquery.placeholder.js (下载901)
github地址：https://github.com/tonitech/jquery.placeholder.js
最近站长Tony开发了一个jquery.imgresize.js插件，这是一个用来修改图片大小并保持长宽比的jQuery插件，用于用户发布文章之后查看文章，如果用户的图片超过了我们容器的宽度不至于把样式搞乱，如果没有超过容器的宽度就保持原来的大小，兼容IE6、7、8浏览器。值得注意的是jquery版本要求是1.3到1.8，HTML声明请遵循W3C标准。
使用方法：
$('img').imgresize();
$('img').imgresize({width:600});
支持多张图片同时调整大小，例如选择器的元素有多张图片，让多张图片同时调整成等于或小于width的大小。没有填写width这个参数图片将保持原来的大小。
2013年9月25日优化了原来的代码，提高了插件的兼容性。
demo地址：http://www.tonitech.com/demo/jquery.imgresize.js
jquery.imgresize.js插件的代码如下：
// @charset "utf-8";
/**
* jquery版本要求：1.3 ~ 1.8，HTML声明请遵循W3C标准
* 用来修改图片大小并保持长宽比的jQuery插件
* 兼容IE6浏览器
* @author wangzhiangtony@qq.com
* @version 1.2
* @date 2013-9-25 14:46:49
*/
(function($) {
$.fn.imgresize = function(opts) {
var defaults = {
width : null
};
var options = $.extend(defaults, opts);
if(options.width != null) {
if($.browser.msie) {
$('img').each(function(index, element){
var src = $(element).attr('src');
$(element).load(function() {
iresize(this);
});
$(element).attr('src', src + '?' + new Date().getTime());
});
} else {
$('img').load(function() {
iresize(this);
});
}
}
function iresize(self) {
var width = $(self).width();
var height = $(self).height();
if(width > options.width) {
height = options.width * height / width;
$(self).css('width', options.width);
$(self).css('height', Math.round(height));
}
}
};
})(jQuery);
demo下载地址：
jquery.imgresize.js (下载602)
在工作中遇到了一个问题，在Chrome浏览器中，12px以下字号的字体显示的大小跟12px的大小是一样的，如下图：
而IE是正常的：
火狐也是正常的：
那么我们怎么来解决这个问题呢？解决方法是在样式中加入下面这句代码：
-webkit-text-size-adjust:none;
效果：
这样问题就迎刃而解了。