Apache服务器ab工具使用简介

服务器负载太大而影响程序效率是很常见的，Apache服务器自带有一个叫ab(ApacheBench)的工具，在bin目录下。ab专门用于HTTP Server的benchmark testing，可以同时模拟多个并发请求，使用这个轻巧的工具我们可以对服务器进行负载测试。

今天在公司也用它作一些测试，现在整理了下它的一些东西分享下。

首先我们要得到Apache服务器的目录下bin的路径，我电脑中的路径是D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin，打开cmd，转到这个目录下，在其中输入：ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/ 这条指令，这条指令的意思是：ab -n 全部请求数 -c 并发数 测试URL。这里值得注意的是，如果你的测试URL是一个网站的网址，请记得在其后加上/，否则会无法工作。

以下是我运行的结果：

D:\wamp\bin\apache\Apache2.2.21\bin>ab -n 10 -c 10 http://www.tonitech.com/

This is ApacheBench, Version 2.3 <$Revision: 655654 $>

Copyright 1996 Adam Twiss, Zeus Technology Ltd, http://www.zeustech.net/

Licensed to The Apache Software Foundation, http://www.apache.org/

Benchmarking www.tonitech.com (be patient)…..done

Server Software: Microsoft-IIS/6.0 //Microsoft-IIS服务器版本6.0

Server Hostname: www.tonitech.com //服务器主机名

Server Port: 80 //服务器端口

Document Path: / //测试的页面文档

Document Length: 32639 bytes //文档大小

Concurrency Level: 10 //并发数

Time taken for tests: 13.548 seconds //整个测试持续的时间

Complete requests: 10 //完成的请求数量

Failed requests: 0 //失败的请求数量

Write errors: 0

Total transferred: 331070 bytes //整个场景中的网络传输量

HTML transferred: 326390 bytes //整个场景中的HTML内容传输量

Requests per second: 0.74 [#/sec] (mean) //每秒事务数 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值

Time per request: 13547.775 [ms] (mean) //平均事务响应时间 ，后面括号中的 mean 表示这是一个平均值

Time per request: 1354.777 [ms] (mean, across all concurrent requests) //每个请求实际运行时间的平均值

Transfer rate: 23.86 [Kbytes/sec] received //平均每秒网络上的流量，可以帮助排除是否存在网络流量过大导致响应时间延长的问题

Connection Times (ms) //网络上消耗的时间的分解

min mean[+/-sd] median max

Connect: 1 2 0.8 2 3

Processing: 2163 3981 3420.2 2957 13540

Waiting: 1305 3204 3595.3 2096 13169

Total: 2164 3983 3420.0 2959 13541

//以下是整个场景中所有请求的响应情况。在场景中每个请求都有一个响应时间，其中50％的用户响应时间小于2959毫秒，66％ 的用户响应时间小于3074毫秒，最大的响应时间小于13541 毫秒。由于对于并发请求，cpu实际上并不是同时处理的，而是按照每个请求获得的时间片逐个轮转处理的，所以基本上第一个Time per request时间约等于第二个Time per request时间乘以并发请求数。

Percentage of the requests served within a certain time (ms)

50% 2959

66% 3074

75% 3974

80% 4008

90% 13541

95% 13541

98% 13541

99% 13541

100% 13541 (longest request)

下面是ab的指令中参数的介绍：

-n requests 全部请求数

-c concurrency 并发数

-t timelimit 最传等待回应时间

-p postfile POST数据文件

-T content-type POST Content-type

-v verbosity How much troubleshooting info to print

-w Print out results in HTML tables

-i Use HEAD instead of GET

-x attributes String to insert as table attributes

-y attributes String to insert as tr attributes

-z attributes String to insert as td or th attributes

-C attribute 加入cookie, eg. ‘Apache=1234. (repeatable)

-H attribute 加入http头, eg. ‘Accept-Encoding: gzip’

Inserted after all normal header lines. (repeatable)

-A attribute http验证,分隔传递用户名及密码

-P attribute Add Basic Proxy Authentication, the attributes

are a colon separated username and password.

-X proxy:port 代理服务器

-V 查看ab版本

-k Use HTTP KeepAlive feature

-d Do not show percentiles served table.

-S Do not show confidence estimators and warnings.

-g filename Output collected data to gnuplot format file.

-e filename Output CSV file with percentages served

-h Display usage information (this message)

