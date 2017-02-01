SpringMVC视图解析器InternalResourceViewResolver问题分析

今天在搭建SpringMVC开发框架的时候，出现freemarker的视图没有找到，报404错误。我的配置代码如下：

<!--freemarker --> <mvc:view-controller path="/" view-name="homepage/index”/> <!-- jsp --> <mvc:view-controller path="/login" view-name="login”/> <bean class="org.springframework.web.servlet.view.InternalResourceViewResolver"> <property name="prefix" value="/WEB-INF/jsp/"/> <property name="suffix" value=".jsp"/> <property name="contentType" value="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/> <property name="order" value="2"/> </bean> <bean class="org.springframework.web.servlet.view.freemarker.FreeMarkerViewResolver"> <property name="prefix" value="" /> <property name="suffix" value=".ftl" /> <property name="contentType" value="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/> <property name="order" value="3"/> </bean>

我配置了两个视图解析器，所以视图解析是链式的，如果一个视图解析器没有找到对应的view-name，则开始找第二的解析器。InternalResourceViewResolver的property中的order值是2，FreeMarkerViewResolver的property的order为3，我们知道order，从小到大，越小的优先级越高，那么InternalResourceViewResolver一定是先运行的。

InternalResourceViewResolver的父类UrlBasedViewResolver中有一个方法loadView用于创建加载视图，源码如下：

/** * Delegates to {@code buildView} for creating a new instance of the * specified view class, and applies the following Spring lifecycle methods * (as supported by the generic Spring bean factory): * <ul> * <li>ApplicationContextAware's {@code setApplicationContext} * <li>InitializingBean's {@code afterPropertiesSet} * </ul> * * @param viewName the name of the view to retrieve * @return the View instance * @throws Exception if the view couldn't be resolved * @see #buildView(String) * @see org.springframework.context.ApplicationContextAware#setApplicationContext * @see org.springframework.beans.factory.InitializingBean#afterPropertiesSet */ @Override protected View loadView(String viewName, Locale locale) throws Exception { AbstractUrlBasedView view = buildView(viewName); View result = applyLifecycleMethods(viewName, view); return (view.checkResource(locale) ? result : null); }

最后一行用到了view的checkResource方法。

我们看到InternalResourceViewResolver对应的view是InternalResourceView，它的子类只有JstlView，下面是view的类图关系。



查看InternalResourceView的父类AbstractUrlBasedView，可以找到它里面的checkResource方法，源码如下：

/** * Check whether the underlying resource that the configured URL points to * actually exists. * * @param locale the desired Locale that we're looking for * @return {@code true} if the resource exists (or is assumed to exist); * {@code false} if we know that it does not exist * @throws Exception if the resource exists but is invalid (e.g. could not be parsed) */ public boolean checkResource(Locale locale) throws Exception { return true; }

可以看到这个方法直接返回true，根本就没有check。

至此我们就找到问题的原因了，InternalResourceView是不会check资源文件是否存在，当InternalResourceViewResolver先运行的时候，遇到其他的view-name如本例的freemarker的文件根本不会做check，导致最终出现404的情况。

如何解决这个问题呢？

第一种方法：把order的值修改下，把InternalResourceViewResolver的order改成最大的，即最后解析让其他的会check文件是否存在的解析器先运行。

第二种方法：自定义一个view类继承JstlView，自己写一个checkResource将父类的的checkResource override掉。代码如下：

package com.tonitech.ancestor.common; import org.springframework.web.servlet.view.JstlView; import java.io.File; import java.util.Locale; /** * 解决多个ViewResolver时jsp获取不到时,跳转到下一个ViewResolver */ public class DefaultJstlView extends JstlView { @Override public boolean checkResource(Locale locale) throws Exception { File file = new File(this.getServletContext().getRealPath("/") + getUrl()); return file.exists();//判断该jsp页面是否存在 } }

然后在InternalResourceViewResolver的bean配置里加一行：

<property name="viewClass" value="com.tonitech.ancestor.common.DefaultJstlView"/>

通过这两种方法都可以解决问题。

