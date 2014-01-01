java.lang.ArithmeticException: Non-terminating decimal expansion; no exact representable decimal result异常的解决方法

今天在写一个JAVA程序的时候出现了异常：java.lang.ArithmeticException: Non-terminating decimal expansion; no exact representable decimal result。

发现报错的语句是：

foo.divide(bar));

原来JAVA中如果用BigDecimal做除法的时候一定要在divide方法中传递第二个参数，定义精确到小数点后几位，否则在不整除的情况下，结果是无限循环小数时，就会抛出以上异常。

解决方法：

foo.divide(bar, 2, BigDecimal.ROUND_HALF_UP);

注意这个divide方法有两个重载的方法，一个是传两个参数的，一个是传三个参数的：

两个参数的方法：

@param divisor value by which this {@code BigDecimal} is to be divided. 传入除数

@param roundingMode rounding mode to apply. 传入round的模式

三个参数的方法：

@param divisor value by which this {@code BigDecimal} is to be divided. 传入除数

@param scale scale of the {@code BigDecimal} quotient to be returned. 传入精度

@param roundingMode rounding mode to apply. 传入round的模式

Tonitech版权所有 | 转载请注明出处： http://www.tonitech.com/2327.html