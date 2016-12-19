Zend Framework 2在Nginx服务器下无法路径重写的解决办法

今天我在我的pcDuino上添加Zend Framework 2应用程序，在Nginx中添加了Server的配置之后打开网站，发现首页没有任何问题，但是其他的Module都无法进入，我想想感觉问题应该出在路径重写的问题上。我想要不我把.htaccess的规则改写成Nginx的rewrite规则吧！然后我打开.htaccess，内容如下：

RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} -s [OR] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} -l [OR] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} -d RewriteRule ^.*$ - [NC,L] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI}::$1 ^(/.+)(.+)::\2$ RewriteRule ^(.*) - [E=BASE:%1] RewriteRule ^(.*)$ %{ENV:BASE}index.php [NC,L]

有种虽不明但觉利的感觉，算了，我放弃我刚刚的想法，怎么办怎么办？算了，我还是去咨询一下把，于是跑到Stackoverflow去问了下这个问题，有个老外回答了下：

You really do not need any rewrite rules to make Nginx and ZF2 to play nice together. Here is a very simple Nginx configuration which I use:

server { listen *:80; server_name DOMAIN; # Character Set charset utf-8; # Logs access_log /vhosts/DOMAIN/logs/access_log main; error_log /vhosts/DOMAIN/logs/error_log; # Directory Indexes index index.php; # Document Root root /vhosts/DOMAIN/public; # Location location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php; } # Error Pages error_page 404 /404.html; error_page 500 502 503 504 /50x.html; # PHP-FPM Support location ~ \.php$ { fastcgi_pass unix:/usr/local/etc/php-fpm/DOMAIN.sock; include fastcgi.conf; } # Block access to .htaccess location ~ \.htaccess { deny all; } }

Of course change the paths to your current setup. Since you did not mention what type of PHP installation you are using I can’t help you there because I am currently using PHP-FPM.

Using this very simple setup all my modules are working as expected. For example I could visithttp://example.com/some/url OR http://example.com/index.php/some/url

Nginx also has a simple configuration for ZF http://wiki.nginx.org/Zend_Framework#Time_for_nginx

我试了下，果然成功了！

最重要的是配置Location的：

location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php; }

和阻止.htaccess的：

location ~ \.htaccess { deny all; }

Tonitech版权所有 | 转载请注明出处： http://www.tonitech.com/2151.html