PHP取小数点后面几位和每隔3位的符号操作

string number_format ( float $number [, int $decimals ] )
string number_format ( float $number , int $decimals , string $dec_point , string $thousands_sep )
decimals :小数点后面2位
dec_point ：小数点用什么符号
thousands_sep：每隔3位时用什么符号
例如php手册上的：
$number = 1234.56; // english notation (default) $english_format_number = number_format($number); // 1,235 // French notation $nombre_format_francais = number_format($number, 2, ',', ' '); // 1 234,56 $number = 1234.5678; // english notation without thousands seperator $english_format_number = number_format($number, 2, '.', ''); // 1234.57
