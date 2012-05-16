PHP取小数点后面几位和每隔3位的符号操作

string number_format ( float $number [, int $decimals ] )
string number_format ( float $number , int $decimals , string $dec_point , string $thousands_sep )
decimals :小数点后面2位
dec_point ：小数点用什么符号
thousands_sep：每隔3位时用什么符号
例如php手册上的：

$number = 1234.56;

// english notation (default)
$english_format_number = number_format($number);
// 1,235

// French notation
$nombre_format_francais = number_format($number, 2, ',', ' ');
// 1 234,56

$number = 1234.5678;

// english notation without thousands seperator
$english_format_number = number_format($number, 2, '.', '');
// 1234.57

 

